The Nissan Juke gains new, highly efficient hybrid engine

Nissan Juke

Nissan has announced a new hybrid engine will join the Juke line-up.

The popular compact crossover’s range is expanding with the addition of the powertrain, which uses components from both Nissan and its Alliance partner Renault to bring extra performance and efficiency.

The hybrid powertrain uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine that was developed specifically for use in a hybrid setup, and is combined with an electric motor to make 143bhp.

These components work with a starter/generator, water-cooled battery and gearbox from Renault.

(Nissan)

Nissan says the powertrain provides a power output that’s 25 per cent higher than the current petrol unit, with fuel consumption down 40 per cent in the urban cycle and 20 per cent on the combined.

Figures have not yet been confirmed, Nissan claims 54mpg and CO2 emissions of 118g/km.

The gearbox has four gears for the internal combustion engine and two when running on electric only. An algorithm constantly adapts to manage shift points, battery regeneration and engine/motor usage to offer a combination of performance and efficiency.

An ‘intelligent drive system’ is designed to spend as much time in EV mode as possible, with Nissan saying it has achieved around 80 per cent of EV-only driving in urban areas without engaging the engine.

Much like the firm’s Leaf EV, the Juke hybrid has an ‘e-Pedal’ mode, which allows it to be driven using just one pedal. This increases the amount of regenerative braking so the driver doesn’t have to press the brake in typical driving scenarios.

There are also a few exterior changes to signify this as the hybrid model, as well as tweaks that make it more aerodynamically efficient. These include a grille with a smaller opening, tweaked lower bumper and a radiator grille shutter.

(Nissan)

Few changes have been made to the cabin, but hybrid models get new graphics in the dials and infotainment displays relating to battery charge and energy flows. The boot is 68 litres smaller than regular models at 354 litres.

Arnaud Charpentier, region vice president for product strategy and pricing at Nissan said: “The introduction of the new Juke Hybrid this summer will be another key addition to Nissan’s electrified range.