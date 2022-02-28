Netflix releases trailer for season four of Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collide, Drive to Survive trailer

The Formula 1: Drive to Survive series on Netflix has been one of the major sports documentary success stories in recent years.

Before Liberty Media took control of F1 in 2017, the sport was seen as quite old fashioned, particularly with social media, making it difficult to access for new fans.

However, it has worked to engage new audiences and the Netflix series, now in its fourth iteration, has been credited with attracting younger fans as well as increasing F1’s popularity in the lucrative American market.

Hype has been growing with each new series, but season four is the most-anticipated yet, following the controversial ending to the 2021 championship that saw Max Verstappen crowned World Champion.

F1 itself closely collaborates with the Netflix series’ production, so don’t expect a hard hitting analysis of what went wrong in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

However, race director Michael Masi has been removed from his position since the debacle, which saw him manipulate the rulebook and apply the rules in a new way that created a last lap battle that Hamilton had almost no chance of winning, with Verstappen on new tyres.

Although little has been said publicly, his firing is at least some admission that the rules were not applied correctly, so we could get some juicy insider information.

Ignoring this final race controversy, the documentary will cover one of the most exhilarating F1 seasons in recent memory, with Verstappen and Hamilton trading blows – both on track and in the title fight – all season long.