Fisker’s Ocean EV makes European debut

Fisker Ocean

Fisker has revealed its Ocean electric SUV in Europe for the first time at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Previously showcased at the Los Angeles motor show last year, the Ocean is expected to hit UK roads in the second quarter of 2023. Fisker recently opened a European office in Munich and has continued to open a brand experience centre in Germany with ‘other European countries to follow’.

The five-seater Ocean – which will start from £34,490 – will be available in one of three trim levels. Entry-level Sport models bring a range of up to 250 miles from its single motor and receive 20-inch alloy wheels with recycled material wheel covers as standard, as well as a power tailgate and a digital interior rear view mirror. All cars get vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home charging capability, too.

Step up to Ultra – which gains a motor on each axle, 540bhp and a 0-60mph time of 4.0 seconds – and you get Fisker’s ‘hyper range’ battery, which brings the car’s range to 380 miles. Standard features include an ‘OpenSky’ panoramic roof, a 17.1-inch central touchscreen and ‘doggie windows’, which open just enough for pets to get some fresh air but not wide enough to allow them to jump out of the vehicle. Ultra cars will be priced from £48,900.

Finally, there is Extreme specification. Priced from £59,900, this also features a dual-motor setup and gains a slightly longer range over the Ultra – with up to 391 miles claimed between charges – but adds a rotating central screen, a 360-degree parking camera and a ‘solar sky roof’, which uses solar panels to help add extra charge to the battery when driving in sunny weather.

The Doggie Windows allow pets to get some fresh air

There will also be a limited-run ‘One’ specification, which is based on Extreme, but as well as being limited to the first 5000 units produced, brings additional equipment including 22-inch ‘SlipStream’ wheels and a ‘commemorative digital signature’.