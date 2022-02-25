Nissan introduces Micra Kiiro special edition

Micra Kiira

Nissan has created a new special edition version of its Micra – the Micra Kiiro.

Limited to just 250 examples in the UK, the model joins the recently announced Juke Kiiro.

Available to order now, prices for the Micra Kiiro start from £18,375 for the manual version, rising to £19,725 for the CVT automatic variant. The Kiira brings a range of exterior styling tweaks, including yellow trims on the front and rear bumpers and the side panel finishers.

Yellow accents are dotted across the car

The Micra uses a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of returning up to 56.5mpg with emissions CO2 of 114g/km.

All models are finished in an ‘Echo Grey’ exterior body colour, while 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels and rear privacy glass are both fitted as well.

Gloss black wheels come fitted as standard

Based on Acenta grade, the Micra Kiiro benefits from standard-fit rear parking sensors, a seven-inch touchscreen display with satellite navigation and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Automatic headlights are fitted as standard as well. A five-inch TFT display ahead of the driver relays key information back to the driver, too.

All cars come with intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian recognition, alongside lane departure warning and automatic hazard lights.