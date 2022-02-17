Northern Ireland could switch to biennial MOT tests, but experts aren’t convinced it’s safe

MOT closures

Officials in Northern Ireland are investigating the ‘next steps’ necessary to introduce a biennial MOT test.

In a survey with 1,224 respondents, there was support for the move to give private cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles an MOT test every two years.

Under current rules, private cars and motorcycles are first tested at four years and then annually thereafter, while goods vehicles under 3,500kg are first tested after three years.

Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has today published findings from a Call for Evidence mostly made up of individuals but also representing the thoughts of the automotive industry and motoring groups.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon at the Balmoral MOT centre in Belfast.

It found that overall, 77 per cent and 80 per cent were in favour of extending the time between tests for private cars and motorcycles respectively. However, it was less conclusive for goods vehicles under 3,500kg, with just over 50 per cent in favour of the move.

The figures make particularly interesting reading when broken down into each group, though. When looking at responses from individuals, 89, 54 and 82 per cent were in favour of biennial MOTs for private cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles respectively.

The motoring groups surveyed were all said to be in favour of the move for cars, with half agreeing for goods vehicles and motorcycles.

However, an overwhelming 89, 92 and 79 per cent of automotive industry respondents were against the move.

It's clear from the Call for Evidence I issued that there is strong public support for a move to MOTs every 2 years instead of 1 for younger vehicles. So I've asked @deptinfra to explore the next steps for any change to the MOT regime. More info here? https://t.co/rUBA7UCDSM pic.twitter.com/hspqdKv4d4 — Nichola Mallon (@NicholaMallon) February 16, 2022

On top of this, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance trade union, the Association of British Insurers and the British Insurance Brokers Association were all against biennial MOTs for any type of vehicle.

The insurance groups added that they thought it would lead to higher premiums in Northern Ireland.

Despite the opposition, Mallon said: “As anticipated, a variety of views were expressed through this consultation exercise and there is clear support for biennial testing for younger private cars.

“Given the high volume of interest and the support for biennial MOT testing, I believe there is sufficient evidence to explore the next steps on a move to a biennial testing regime.”

Stuart James, chief executive of the Independent Garage Association, said: “It is interesting to read that while 85 per cent of individual respondents are in favour of introducing biennial testing for private cars, most did not provide a reason for this support and believe that it would have no impact on road safety.

“Statistics show that around one in five vehicles currently do not meet minimum safety standards at any one time in NI. If the time between MOT tests was extended, more unsafe vehicles would inevitably be on the road. Safety should always come first and if biennial testing was approved in NI it would set a dangerous precedent for the rest of the UK.”