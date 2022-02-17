Motorists warned to delay trips as Storm Eunice approaches

Winter weather Feb 16th 2022

Motorists have been warned to be careful on the roads and delay all but essential trips as Storm Eunice approaches.

Several weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office, with south-west coastal areas seeing a rare red warning for winds that could hit 100mph on Friday.

There’s also an amber wind warning in place across most of England and Wales, with yellow wind and snow warnings across Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and northern England.

Handout image from the Twitter feed of @RossonWyeCops of a small tree blown into the road at Three Crosses in Ross-on-Wye during Storm Dudley.

With the Met Office warning of ‘significant disruption and dangerous conditions’ with flying debris potentially resulting in ‘danger to life’, motoring organisations have been quick to warn motorists against travelling.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “It’s vitally important drivers don’t set out during Storm Eunice unless it can’t be avoided. It might be better to make trips today or delay them until the worst of the storm has passed.

“Drivers who make unnecessary journeys risk putting themselves and their passengers in danger, as well as the lives of anyone who may need to help them should something unwanted happen.

“People who can work from home tomorrow should definitely do so, and we also urge people not to be tempted to drive to the coast to take photos of the extreme conditions.”

Drivers who must take essential journeys should stick to main roads where possible and avoid coastal routes. Reducing speed is particularly important in areas that have seen snow, while those in windy spots should be extra careful when passing lorries or vulnerable road users such as cyclists, who could be blown off course.