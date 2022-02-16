Mercedes-AMG’s new EQE models bring electric performance

Mercedes EQE

Mercedes-AMG is broadening its line-up of performance electric cars with the introduction of a pair of new EQE models.

Due to sit alongside the EQS 53, the EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+ are expected to hit UK roads later on this year.

Based on the conventional Mercedes-Benz EQE, the new EQE 43 features a secondary electric motor powering the front wheels, with a total of 469bhp and 858Nm of torque available. Mercedes claims that it’ll achieve the 0-60mph dash in just four seconds, with a limited top speed of 131mph.

The EQE features a huge screen inside

A large 90.6kWh battery powers the whole affair which can be charged at up to 170kW on a DC charger. Mercedes has yet to reveal the car’s official range but has said that through rapid charging an extra 112 miles of range could be added in 15 minutes.

The EQE 53, meanwhile, pushes out 617bhp as standard or 677bhp when equipped with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package. Thanks to this additional power, the 53 will go from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 137mph – or 149mph for those cars kitted out with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package. This pack also shaves the 0-60mph time down to 3.1 seconds.

As with all AMG models, the EQE’s suspension setup has been tweaked to ensure that it delivers a high level of agility to go with the outright performance. As such, the air suspension has been upgraded, while larger diameter anti-roll bars have been fitted too. The suspension system can also automatically adjust the car’s ride height depending on speed in order to boost efficiency. All cars wear Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres designed for sports electric cars, too.

The EQE uses dual electric motors

Drivers are also able to tweak the settings of their car through four driving modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus. The EQE 53 also gets a special Race Start mode on cars with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.