New Citroen C5 Aircross pricing confirmed, starting at £25,515

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen has confirmed that the new C5 Aircross is now on sale, with prices starting from £25,515.

More than a quarter of a million examples of the SUV have been sold since it was introduced in 2018, and now it has been given an update to make it more stylish with improved technology.

There are three trim levels on offer, called Sense Plus, Shine and C-Series Edition. There are petrol and diesel options with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, while the higher two trims can be specified with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that provides up to 34 miles on electric power.

(Citroen)

Styling-wise the new C5 Aircross has a more vertical front end that has been designed to give it a more robust and imposing appearance, as well as sporting the new Citroen design language first seen on the new C4 and soon the C5 X.

The C5 Aircross also now comes with Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension and Advanced Comfort seats with ‘unparalleled’ interior space that aim to make it practical and comfortable in equal measure.

Meanwhile, there’s a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 10-inch infotainment screen that is positioned higher on the dashboard to make it easier to see on the move.

(Citroen)

The entry-level Sense Plus trim replaces the outgoing Sense model and brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors and keyless entry and start for a starting price of £25,515.

Step up to Shine and prices begin at £26,665, with equipment including adaptive cruise control, Alcantara upholstery and an Active Safety Brake driver assistance system.

Finally, the top-spec C-Series Edition has been tailored to the UK market and brings a black two-tone roof, opening panoramic glass sunroof, wireless charging and motorised tailgate. Prices for this trim start at £29,105.