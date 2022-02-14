Every 2022 Super Bowl commercial from a car manufacturer

Dr Evil

Each year, the Super Bowl closes the American Football season as one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. It’s always an extravaganza, with the on-field action gaining almost as much attention as the celebrity-filled half-time show.

But another interesting aspect is the fact that the Super Bowl commercial breaks have also gained more prominence than a typical ad spot. With so many people tuned in, companies spend big bucks to get famous names in for one-off adverts.

Here, we’ve collected together the highlights from car manufacturers.

GM – Dr EV-il

A good advert tends to jump on current trends and make the most of the public’s obsession with a particular subject. So quite why GM decided to bring back Dr Evil from the Austin Powers movies is beyond us.

Perhaps it’s as simple as the ‘EV-il’ pun working so well? Whatever the reason, it’s a fun premise, with Dr Evil’s gang deciding to run electric cars to help save the world from climate change before taking it over.

Nissan: Thrill Driver

Nissan’s spot aims to cram as many celebrities and explosions into 60 seconds as possible. It stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara from Schitt’s Creek, as well as Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista.

It starts with Levy driving the firm’s new Z sports car and ends with the upcoming Ariya EV.

Chevrolet: Walter in Winter

We don’t get the Chevrolet Silverado in the UK, but it’s essentially a big pick-up truck built for the harshest off-road conditions.

Its Super Bowl spot goes for quirky comedy rather than a star-studded line-up, with the Silverado owner’s cat pulling off impressive dog-like feats – but he’s still moe impressed by what his pick-up can do.

Kia: Robo Dog

South Korean firm Kia played on our puppy-loving heart strings for its Super Bowl ad. The story follows a robot dog who watches sadly as a real dog has fun with its owner. However, when he spots the electric EV6 being charged he gives chase, only for his battery to die as he tries to jump inside.

Fortunately, the Kia’s owner uses the car’s charger to bring the pup back to life, and the pair live happily ever after.

Toyota: Brothers

Toyota aired a couple of adverts during the Super Bowl. One focused on its Tundra pick-up truck, but the other is much more interesting – because it doesn’t actually feature a car.

‘Brothers’ follows Brian and Robin McKeever, two decorated Paralympians who won 10 medals after Brian lost his eyesight. It ends with the tagline ‘Start Your Impossible’.

BMW: Zeus and Hera

Back in the world of celebrity endorsements, BMW brought in Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Greek god of lightning Zeus, with Salma Hayek playing his wife Hera.

In the spot, Zeus retires to Earth – or Palm Springs, Florida, to be precise – where he struggles to get to grips with everyday life. Then Hera buys him a BMW iX, and all is well in the world…

Polestar: No Compromises