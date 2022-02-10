Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Volkswagen’s ‘mobile home in a box’ brings travel essentials to the open road

MotorsPublished:

Modual camping unit packs a kitchen area, bed, water and more.

Mobile home box
Mobile home box

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released a ‘mobile home in a box’ for its Caravelle, California Beach Tour and Caddy models.

It’s a modular unit that can fit into the existing luggage compartments of these vehicles and packs all of the essentials needed when camping or holidaying on the road.

The range-topping BusBox, which has been created for Caravelle T5, T6 and T6.1 models includes a bed, mattress, kitchen area with space for a two-burner stove, extendable storage area and water supply. It’s priced at £3,340.

For Caravelle and California Beach Tour models, there’s a BusBox which is available without a mattress and is priced at £2,55. Those who are looking to transform their Caddy have the option of the KombiBox, which offers a bed, kitchen area, water supply and cargo area for £2,760. A folding mattress can be added to this for an additional £495.

Mobile box
The box fits seamlessly into a variety of models

James Allitt, Head of Aftersales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Our new camping accessory range makes travel more convenient for customers by combining all travel essentials, from utilities to water supply, in a smartly designed, comfortable, and compact space.

“Developing accessories that make our customers’ lives easier is a high priority at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which is why our one-stop-shop mobile home in a box is a great solution for those planning a camping holiday.”

Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News