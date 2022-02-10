Skoda’s Enyaq Coupe iV vRS to cost from £51,885

Enyaq vRS

Skoda’s new Enyaq Coupe iV vRS will cost from £51,885 when it goes on sale on February 17.

Arriving as the first electric Skoda to wear the vRS performance badging, the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS comes equipped with an 82kWh battery – 77kWh net – delivering a range of up to 309 miles. Thanks to twin motors with one on each axle, the Enyaq vRS pushes out 295bhp and 460Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

Thanks to the ability to charge at speeds of up to 135kW, an 80 per cent charge can be conducted in around 36 minutes when hooked up to a 150kW charger or faster. When connected to a regular 7.2kW home wallbox, a complete charge will take around 13 hours.

The vRS gets a lot of standard equipment

As standard, the Coupe iV vRS sits on a sports chassis that is 15mm lower at the front and 10mm lower at the rear compared with the standard Enyaq.

The Enyaq iV Coupe vRS comes equipped with a high level of equipment as standard. Like all Enyaq Coupe models, it features a full-length panoramic sunroof but builds on this with 20-inch alloy wheels – which can be increased to 21 inches as an optional extra – and a full aero package. Full LED headlights and Skoda’s Crystal Face which adds 131 LEDs into the car’s grille are also included.

Inside, the Enyaq Coupe vRS receives black perforated leather sports seats with integrated headrests, a leather multifunction steering wheel and carbon fibre effect inserts on the dashboard and door trim.