Hyundai enhances Ioniq 5 with larger battery option and more tech

Ioniq 5

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 has been kitted out with a larger battery option as part of its 2023-model-year updates.

Currently, the Ioniq is available with either a 58kWh or 73kWh battery, with the former linked to a single motor and the latter a pair of motors. However, this update will introduce a larger 77.4kWh option.

This new battery will likely replace the existing 73kWh version, though Hyundai has stated that the 58kWh version will still be offered. The firm has yet to release any performance or range details for this new battery, with final specifications to be confirmed shortly ahead of the updated car going on sale in ‘late spring’.

The updated Ioniq 5 will also be available with Digital Side Mirrors. As the name suggests, they replace the conventional mirrors with digital cameras which relay their image onto screens positioned at the sides of the cabin. They help to improve the car’s range by reducing air resistance, too.

A new battery conditioning feature will also be included on the updated model, which automatically adapts the battery temperature when travelling to help improve charging efficiency when the car reaches a charge point. This conditioning helps the battery to charge as efficiently as possible, even in very hot or very cold conditions.