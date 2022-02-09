Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vauxhall partners with JustPark to help EV owners rent out their home chargers

MotorsPublished:

JustCharge network helps EV owners find chargers near their homes.

Vauxhall partners with JustPark
Vauxhall partners with JustPark

Vauxhall and JustPark have joined forces to encourage EV owners with home chargers to allow others to use them to top up their batteries.

Research suggests 40 per cent of UK homes do not have access to off-street parking where they could fit a home charger, which makes it more difficult for these homeowners to switch to an EV.

However, the JustCharge Community Charging network aims to make going electric easier for everyone by allowing those who do have a home charger to give access to others.

Vauxhall partners with JustPark
(Vauxhall)

JustPark says that if just five per cent of home charger owners joined the network, it would double the number of publicly available chargers in the UK. Furthermore, it brings chargers into communities that may not have public chargers nearby.

Vauxhall has partnered with JustPark by encouraging owners of its electric vehicles to join the network, increasing the number of public chargers available and making EVs more viable for more people.

The system works by home charger owners downloading the JustPark app and adding it to the database. Other users can then book a charging time and pay for the electricity through the app.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Charging at home overnight is the most convenient and cheapest charging solution.

“But, around 40 per cent of households in the UK do not have access to off-street parking and therefore the switch to electric isn’t the same for everyone.

“We believe [the JustCharge Community Charging network] will make a genuine difference to encouraging more British drivers to go electric sooner – with all the environmental, financial and driving experience benefits that comes with.”

Matt Shirley, head of EV networks at JustPark, said: “Having lived with an electric vehicle without a home charging point, I know first-hand the challenges that solely relying on public chargers can bring. We are delighted to be working with Vauxhall to help enable many thousands more drivers to make the switch to an electric vehicle.”

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News