Vauxhall partners with JustPark to help EV owners rent out their home chargers

Vauxhall partners with JustPark

Vauxhall and JustPark have joined forces to encourage EV owners with home chargers to allow others to use them to top up their batteries.

Research suggests 40 per cent of UK homes do not have access to off-street parking where they could fit a home charger, which makes it more difficult for these homeowners to switch to an EV.

However, the JustCharge Community Charging network aims to make going electric easier for everyone by allowing those who do have a home charger to give access to others.

(Vauxhall)

JustPark says that if just five per cent of home charger owners joined the network, it would double the number of publicly available chargers in the UK. Furthermore, it brings chargers into communities that may not have public chargers nearby.

Vauxhall has partnered with JustPark by encouraging owners of its electric vehicles to join the network, increasing the number of public chargers available and making EVs more viable for more people.

The system works by home charger owners downloading the JustPark app and adding it to the database. Other users can then book a charging time and pay for the electricity through the app.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Charging at home overnight is the most convenient and cheapest charging solution.

“But, around 40 per cent of households in the UK do not have access to off-street parking and therefore the switch to electric isn’t the same for everyone.

“We believe [the JustCharge Community Charging network] will make a genuine difference to encouraging more British drivers to go electric sooner – with all the environmental, financial and driving experience benefits that comes with.”