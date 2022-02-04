These were the best-selling cars in January

Kia e-Niro

January’s new car registration figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT) showed an upward trend compared with the same time in 2021 when lockdown restrictions forced showrooms to keep their doors closed.

It also showed continued enthusiasm for electric cars, with one in five buyers opting for an EV. There were some real changes in the best-sellers list, too – so let’s take a look at who came out on top.

Kia Sportage – 3,458

The new Sportage debuts a fresh new look

Kia’s Sportage has come out in the top place during January, with this SUV’s combination of value-for-money, great build quality and efficient engines obviously proving popular with buyers. The Sportage has recently been updated with a striking new exterior design, too, with this fifth-generation car designed to appeal even more to European drivers.

The Sportage has been Kia’s best-selling model here in the UK and, thanks to this update, it looks like this popularity is set to continue.

Ford Puma – 2,608

(Darren Cassey/PA)

The success of the Ford Puma seems to be showing no signs of diminishing, with the firm’s compact crossover taking the silver in January. The Puma has been a consistent sight in the best-sellers list each month, taking over from the Fiesta which – yet again – isn’t in the top 10.

The Puma’s energetic driving style and practical cabin mean that it appeals to all manner of buyers too.

Kia Niro – 2,372

(Kia)

It’s been a strong month for Kia. Not only did it take the top spot with the Sportage, but it has also scored the bronze medal with its Niro. It’s a car which is offered with three powertrains – regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric – meaning that it can appeal to a wide variety of drivers and needs.

Though a new version has been announced, the existing Niro continues to offer great value for money as well as an excellent seven-year warranty.

Mini – 2,313

The new JCW retains the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as before

The Mini has been a consistent sight in the monthly best-sellers list, with this hatch continuing to strike a chord with buyers who appreciate its great build quality and retro-infused design. These days, there are more Mini models than ever, including a fully electric version.

Made in Oxford, the Mini hatch continues to be a real success story.

Vauxhall Corsa – 2,285

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Corsa has really made an impact here in the UK, with this latest generation car bringing a whole new level of fit-and-finish compared with its predecessor. It hasn’t lost that all important focus on value, mind you, thanks to well-specified trim levels and plenty of standard equipment.

The electric e-Corsa’s range of over 200 miles means that it’s an EV that punches well above its weight, too.

Hyundai Tucson – 2,236

(Hyundai)

There’s no slowing down the popularity of SUVs and the Hyundai Tucson is a car that is taking advantage of this. The Tucson brings a striking new design, while its interior is practically jam-packed with technology and features.

It’s also available with an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain which brings an electric-only range of up to 35 miles.

Vauxhall Mokka – 2,194

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Mokka might be based on the same platform as the Corsa, but it’s a distinctly different proposition. In fact, with its striking looks, it’s one of the best-looking cars in the firm’s range, but it’s still backed up by plenty of standard equipment.

There’s a fully electric version available, too, which means that the Mokka can cater for EV-focused buyers too.

Ford Focus – 1,822

(Ford)

Ford’s Focus continues to soldier on in the face of rising interest in crossovers and SUVs. For many people, the Focus ticks all of the boxes; it’s got plenty of space, it’s good to drive and it’s good value for money too.

There’s also a performance-orientated ST version for those who would like their Focus to have a little extra punch, too.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 1,813

The T-Roc is VW’s smallest R model

The T-Roc has proved to be a hugely successful car for Volkswagen. This crossover brings all of the features you’d expect from the firm, such as a well-made cabin and a wide range of engine choices, but also delivers that high-riding drive style that buyers really want at the moment.

You can also get the T-Roc as a convertible and in performance ‘R’ trim, too, broadening this car’s appeal even further.

Toyota Corolla – 1,767

(Toyota)

The Corolla finishes up January’s top 10 list. Available as a saloon, hatchback and estate, the Corolla’s strength lies in its versatility and efficiency. It’s also equipped with an efficient hybrid engine and has plenty of standard equipment too.