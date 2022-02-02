Jaguar Land Rover has added Amazon Alexa across its vehicle range

Jaguar Land Rover and Amazon Alexa interior

All new and existing Jaguar Land Rover models that have the firm’s latest infotainment system can now get access to Amazon Alexa.

The voice-enabled assistant will be included in all new models, while JLR customers that own a vehicle with the Pivi Pro infotainment system will have it added via an over-the-air update.

The natural voice integration system works with the navigation, media playback, phone calls and compatible smart devices.

JLR engineers worked directly with Amazon’s team to ensure that all of Alexa’s usual features would be included in the vehicle-based version.

(JLR)

It uses ‘intuitive’ language so drivers can keep their hands on the wheel and focus on the road. Example requests include ‘Alexa, navigate me home’, ‘Alexa, play my chill-out playlist’ and ‘Alexa show me nearby coffee shops’.

Drivers can also check the weather and manage schedules or shopping lists just by asking.

Furthermore, customers with an Alexa at home can interact with their vehicle remotely. For example, they can ask how much range is left in their electric vehicle or whether the doors are locked.

Alex Heslop, director of electrical and electronic engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our Pivi Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable.

“The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software-over-the-air updates.”

Christian Mentz, head of Alexa Automotive International, said: “Customers around the world interact with Alexa billions of times each week, making life easier, more productive, and more fun.

“We’re excited to deliver that same delightful, convenient experience to Jaguar and Land Rover customers – and because Alexa is always getting smarter, new features and capabilities will be added over time and delivered to their vehicles automatically.”