Volkswagen releases prices and specifications for new ID.5

Volkswagen ID.5

Volkswagen’s ID.5 has gone on sale with prices starting from £50,550.

The couple-styled SUV expands Volkswagen’s line-up of electric cars, arriving as the flagship of the ID-badged series and bringing a range of up to 313 miles from its 77kWh battery.

Thanks to a charging speed of up to 135kW, the ID.5’s battery can be topped up to 80 per cent in just 29 minutes, or around 62 miles per six minutes of charging. There are also three outputs available – 172bhp in the PS Pro, 201bhp in the PS Pro Performance and 295bhp in the tip-top GTX models. GTX-specification cars also get a dual motor setup that delivers all-wheel-drive.

There are also three specifications to choose from in Tech, Max and the GTX Max, with that final trim level acting as a standalone level.

All cars, however, receive a panoramic sunroof as well as ID.Light LED matrix headlights and LED tail lights. Three-zone climate control comes fitted as standard too, alongside an augmented reality head-up display and 12-way electrically adjustable seats with massage function. There’s plenty of space in the ID.5, too, as well as a 549-litre boot.

Both cars have a range of over 300 miles

Entry-level Tech cars get 20-inch alloy wheels and sport seats, though Max and GTX bring an efficiency-boosting heat pump.

GTX models get redesigned bumpers and upholstery with contrast red stitching, GTX-branded door sill protectors and GTX logos on the steering wheel and screens. Prices for the ID.5 GTX start from £58,640.