New Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo goes on sale in the UK

MotorsPublished:

Practical electric car will be available in one of five derivatives.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo
Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

Porsche is broadening its Taycan line-up with the introduction of a new Sport Turismo.

It retains the same practical estate-like body of the recently released Cross Turismo but does without that car’s increased ride height and chunky wheelarch protection.

Instead, the Sport Turismo has a more road-going focus with a ride height similar to that of the standard Taycan saloon. It’s going to be available in the same five trim levels as the regular Taycan too.

Delivering 45mm more headroom than the saloon variant, the Sport Turismo offers up to 446 litres of boot space, or 405 litres with the Bose Surround Sound system fitted. Fold the rear seats down and this rises to 1,212 and 1,171 respectively. There’s also an additional 84 litres in the storage compartment in the nose.

Things start with the rear-wheel-drive Taycan Sport Turismo which costs from £73,650. This rises to £84,830 for the more powerful 4S and £104,990 for the GTS. Then, there’s the £117,670 Turbo and finally, at the top of the line-up, the Turbo S flagship which brings all-wheel-drive and starts from £140,080.

Taycan Sport Turismo
The Sport Turismo’s boot is usefully large

In terms of power output, you get 321bhp in the 4S, rising to 616bhp in the Turbo S. The latter car will also crack the 0-60mph sprint in just 2.6 seconds before powering on to a top speed of 162mph. However, it’s the entry-point 4S which brings the best possible range, delivering up to 309 miles in between charges.

Thanks to improved charging functions, the Sport Turismo’s batteries can be charged from five to 80 per cent in as little as 22 minutes and 30 seconds when hooked up to a rapid charging unit, with Porsche claiming that 62 miles of range can be added in just five minutes.

