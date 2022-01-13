Ducati posts record sales in 2021

Ducati DesertX

Ducati ended 2021 with record sales, with the Italian manufacturer delivering 59,447 motorcycles to customers worldwide during the year.

It represents an increase of 24 per cent over 2020’s sales figures and 12 per cent over 2019’s.

The year of Ducati! 2021 was a magical year with a record over 59,000 units distributed from Ducati to the world. Add the 2021 Constructor’s Title championship, and we couldn’t be more proud. Thanks to all passionate Ducatisti for the continued support! https://t.co/W90G7Nrp57 pic.twitter.com/BLFN3DEGok — Ducati (@DucatiMotor) January 12, 2022

The firm’s Multistrada V4 was its best-selling model in 2021, with 9,957 examples shifted to riders across the globe. The United States was Ducati’s leading market, with 9,007 motorcycles sent to the country – a 32 per cent increase on 2020 – followed by the firm’s native Italy, which bought 8,707 bikes, an increase of 23 per cent on the year prior.

Germany was next with 6,107 units, followed by China, France and the UK with sales of 4,901, 4,352 and 2,941 respectively.

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, said: “2021 was a magical year for Ducati. We delivered over 59,000 motorcycles, a number never achieved before in 95 years of the company’s history. We also won the title of MotoGP Constructors’ World Champion for the second consecutive year, and we started the electric era of our company with the V21L prototype, which foresees the bike that will race in the MotoE championship from 2023.

“The pandemic, which is still underway, in addition to generating so much suffering, has also made activities more complex, forcing us to conduct a continuous internal reorganisation.”