Vauxhall and Citroen slash electric MPV prices as petrol and diesel versions ditched

Private buyers will now only be able to opt for fully electric versions.

Vauxhall and Citroen have both reduced the prices of their MPV models as petrol and diesel-powered versions cease production.

Vauxhall’s Combo-e Life and Vivaro e-Life Combi models benefit from up to £3,000 in savings, with both now qualifying for the government’s plug-in car grant.

As a result, the Combo-e Life now starts from £29,610 while the Vivaro-e Life is available from £30,295, including the plug-in grant. The Combo e-Life features a 50kWh battery capable of returning up to 174 miles from a single charge, while the Vivaro e-Life Combi should return up to 143 miles.

The move ties in with Vauxhall’s plans to become an electric-only brand from 2028.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall has set out a clear ambition to go electric-only by 2028 and this is another step on that journey. We are focused on ensuring that the benefits of going electric are available, and affordable, to as many British motorists as possible.”

Citroen has also adjusted the price of its e-Berlingo  and e-SpaceTourer models. The pair, which share a platform with the Vauxhall Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life, now qualify for the government’s plug-in car grant. When applied, it sees the e-Berlingo’s starting price dropped to £29,495, while the e-SpaceTourer now starts from £30,495.

Third-party specialist conversion models, such as wheelchair accessible vehicles, will still be available with combustion engines, however.

