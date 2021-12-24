Snow and fog could disrupt drivers this Christmas

Autumn weather Nov 28th 2021

Motorists have been warned to take care and plan their Christmas drives as snow and fog are forecast for some parts of the country.

The Met Office and motoring organisation the RAC have shared a weather forecast that shows snow is expected on higher ground in the north of England and Scotland from Christmas Eve.

On Christmas day it’s expected to be mild and damp in the south of England and Wales, with colder, brighter spells in Scotland.

However, low cloud and fog will roll in across the Midlands and up towards the Scottish border, also taking in Northern Ireland. This could lead to poor visibility, particular on higher ground, while snow could fall on the Pennines.

This poorer visibility is then expected to continue into Boxing Day across central parts of the UK.

In the south, this will then give way to much wetter conditions, meaning that between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, every part of the UK could face challenging conditions on the road.

(PA)

When travelling in poor conditions, there are various measures you can take to minimise risk. The first is to decide whether your trip is essential and either postpone it or travel at another time.

If you do have to go and the temperature is low, it’s a good idea to take a warm weather kit with you. This includes clothes such as coats and jackets in case of a breakdown, water and snacks in case you’re stuck for a while, and perhaps a shovel to dig yourself out of the snow.