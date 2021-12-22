The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has gone on sale from £154,995

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has gone on sale in the UK ahead of deliveries starting in 2022.
The first electric saloon to come from Mercedes’ performance division costs from £154,995 with a choice of two models available – Night Edition and Touring.
In both models the EQS has a twin-motor powertrain that makes 649bhp and 950Nm of torque as well as providing all-wheel drive. The 0-60mph sprint takes 3.6 seconds and the top speed is 137mph, while the 107.8kWh battery promises up to 358 miles between charges.
An optional Performance Package is available for the Night Edition, which decreases the 0-60mph time to 3.2 seconds and increases the top speed to 155mph.
Both specifications start at £154,995, with standard equipment across each including a Hyperscreen infotainment display with augmented reality head-up display, Nappa leather upholstery, a Burmester surround sound system, an AMG sound package and AMG styling inside and out.
The Night Edition has more sporty-focused detailing on the outside, plus 21-inch alloy wheels, a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, and sports pedals. At £8,995, the optional Performance Package increases performance as well as adding a ceramic composite braking system and carbon-fibre trim.
The Touring has a more comfortable, style-focused appearance, with 22-inch alloy wheels and ambient lighting in the cabin. A £2,995 Rear Luxury Lounge package adds Nappa leather comfort seats, luxury head restraints in the rear, a tablet for passengers in the back, and various other rear seat-focused upgrades.
All EQS models will have a three-year Mercedes Me Charge subscription, which gives access to thousands of charge points from a variety of providers through a single account.
The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is on sale now with UK deliveries scheduled to begin in April 2022.