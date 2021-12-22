Drivers ‘not dreaming of a white Christmas’ amid bad weather concerns

Autumn weather Nov 28th 2021

Drivers aren’t dreaming of a white Christmas this year as bad weather tops their festive motoring concerns.

A recent survey of 2,500 drivers by the RAC found that 59 per cent of motorists fear bad driving conditions over Christmas, with the weather forecast recently hinting towards the possibility of high winds, rain, sleet and even snow for some parts of the country.

However, the second biggest worry for motorists is the rising cost of filling their cars with the average price for a 55-litre tank of unleaded standing at £80. RAC analysis shows that petrol should be charged at 10p less at around 135p a litre, while diesel should be 8p less at around 141p a litre.

Despite this, average prices currently stand at 145.81p per litre for petrol and 149.07p per litre for diesel.

A third of those who responded to the survey said that an increase in the number of people drink-driving was their greatest concern, with around one-in-ten believing that there will be more people drinking and driving than in a typical year. A fifth believe that there will be slightly more, too.

To help combat drink-driving, 63 per cent of drivers would like to see police forces increasing roadside breath tests while 38 per cent would like the Government to release a ‘strong’ anti-drink-drive advertising campaign. However, 20 per cent don’t believe that anything can be done to combat an increase in drink-driving this month.

Rod Dennis, RAC Breakdown spokesperson, said: “It’s certainly been a grey run-up to Christmas for most of us, but our research shows that drivers would clearly prefer it stays that way. Even a light dusting of snow could be enough to severely hamper people’s chances of getting away to see friends and family.