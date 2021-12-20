Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vauxhall cuts Corsa-e and Mokka-e prices in response to grant change

MotorsPublished:

Both cars receive £3,000 in reductions across all versions.

Vauxhall Corsa-e
Vauxhall Corsa-e

Vauxhall has cut £3,000 from the cost of its Corsa-e and Mokka-e models following the recent change in the Government’s plug-in car grant.

The maximum amount of grant that motorists are able to claim off the cost of a new electric car was brought down from £2,500 to £1,500, while the cap on price for eligible cars was reduced from £35,000 to £32,000.

When announced, this meant that the top-spec Elite Premium version of the Corsa-e and the entire Mokka-e line-up wouldn’t qualify for the savings anymore.

Vauxhall Mokka-e
(Vauxhall)

In response, Vauxhall has cut £3,000 from the cost of both models. The Mokka-e line-up now starts from £30,865 and rises to £31,995 on top-spec Ultimate cars – meaning that all models come under that new £32,000 price cap. As a result, the Mokka-e now starts from £29,365 with the grant applied.

The Corsa-e line-up, meanwhile, now starts from £27,305 with the £3,000 saving applied, meaning that with the grant included the Corsa-e starts from £25,805. Top-spec Elite versions, meanwhile, have an on-the-road price of £30,910, equating to £29,410 with the grant applied.

Paul Willcox, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028.

“In light of a further evolution to the Government Plug-in Car Grant, we have taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models.

“With more attainable pricing from significant reductions on both models, as well as the grant, we hope to put zero-emissions-in-use motoring within the reach of even more British motorists.”

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News