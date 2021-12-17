Manthey reveals its comprehensive upgrade package for the Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey

The Porsche 911 GT3 has consistently been one of the best sports cars on the market over the generations.

However, when enthusiast cars are involved there are always tuners on hand to extract even more performance.

That’s exactly what German tuner Manthey has done with the latest GT3. The firm is an official motorsport partner of Porsche but also offers upgraded versions of its road cars.

(Porsche)

Its first performance kit for the 992-generation GT3 brings changes to the aerodynamics, suspension, brakes and wheels – all that without affecting the manufacturer warranty.

Manthey says its upgrades come from its extensive motorsport experience and from honing the package on its home circuit, the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany.

The package includes the firm’s own four-way adjustable suspension kit, OM-1 lightweight alloy wheels and a brake upgrade kit.

An aerodynamic package adds a front splitter, rear diffuser, carbon rear wing and aerodiscs for the rear axle.

Stefan Mages, head of development for Manthey, said: “The team at Porsche in Weissach presented us with a big challenge when they produced the new GT3.

“Our goal of improving the performance of the Porsche GT models even further for track use, without making too many changes to the car’s essential DNA, and, at the same time, coming up with an attractive package for customers who love to drive on the track, has meant a lot of work for us with the new model.

“Alongside the performance, I’m also really pleased with the car’s appearance.”