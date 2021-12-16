Nissan marks 35 years of Sunderland production with custom Leaf EV-powered Bluebird

Nissan Newbird

Nissan is celebrating 35 years of production at its Sunderland with a special one-off conversion of a classic Bluebird.

The Bluebird was the first car to roll off the Sunderland production line back in 1986 and now, a one-off version has been given a uniquely modern twist.

Called the ‘Newbird’, it’s powered by a fully electric powertrain that would usually be used to propel the Leaf, Nissan’s electric hatchback,

The original petrol engine and gearbox were removed, with the Leaf’s electric motor, inverter and 40kWh battery pack installed in their place. The battery modules were split between the engine bay and boot for better weight distribution, too.

The Leaf’s motor have been integrated into the Bluebird’s engine bay

The power steering was also given an overhaul, as were the braking and heating systems to allow them to run on fully electric power. A custom suspension setup was also installed to help the Newbird cope with the extra weight of the batteries.

The charging port is located underneath the original fuel filler cap, while the original instrument panel has been connected to the electric system so that the fuel gauge shows the remaining level of charge. The entire conversion was project managed by Durham-based Kinghorn Electric Vehicles, a specialist in converting classic cars into EVs using second-life parts from the Nissan Leaf.

To celebrate 35 years of production at the Sunderlant plant, Nissan has commissioned a 100% electric conversion of the Nissan Bluebird – the first car off the production line in 1986. Called ‘Newbird’, the one-off project car is powered by the electric drivetrain of a LEAF ⚡ pic.twitter.com/bAFt3P8j6M — NissanUK (@NissanUK) December 16, 2021

Not homologated for road use, the Newbird has an estimated range of around 130 miles and a 0-60mph time of around 13 seconds.

The exterior was also updated with a graphic designed by Nissan Design Europe, while the bonnet badge has received an LED backlight so that it glows when the car is stationary.

Alan Johnson, vice president, manufacturing, at Nissan Sunderland Plant, said: “The ‘Newbird’ represents all that is great about our plant – past present and future – as we celebrate 35 years of manufacturing in Sunderland.