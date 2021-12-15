Notification Settings

Toyota announces pricing and specifications of electric bZ4X

MotorsPublished:

Battery-powered model will go on sale in the UK next year.

Toyota’s new bZ4X will be priced from £41,950 when it goes on sale in the UK next year.

Arriving as Toyota’s first purpose-designed battery electric vehicle, the bZ4X will be offered in three specifications as well as a Premiere Edition to celebrate its debut.

Entry-level Pure cars will bring 18-inch alloy wheels and an eight-inch infotainment system, alongside a reversing camera, climate control and keyless entry. It’ll also be offered only with the option of front-wheel-drive.

Toyota bZ4X
The bZ4X’s interior is centred around a large touchscreen

Motion-specification cars – priced from £45,750 – gain a sporty rear spoiler and rear privacy glass, as well as parking sensors and heated seats up front. Buyers are also able to add optional extras such as panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels and an expanded range of driver assistance systems to this grade, too. Motion cars are available with both front- and all-wheel-drive, with the latter bringing a slight increase in price up to £48,350.

The Vision grade sits atop the regular range of specifications. Priced from £47,650 for the front-wheel-drive version and £50,250 for the all-wheel-drive, this grade adds double-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels and remote-controlled parking assist as well as synthetic leather seat upholstery and heated and vented front seats. It’ll also feature a digital key, which will allow the owner to give others access to the vehicle via a smartphone app.

The Premiere Edition – which is available exclusively through Toyota’s online retail service – is priced from £51,550 and builds on the Vision grade with the addition of a nine-speaker JBL sound system and a panoramic sunroof. It’s also only available with all-wheel-drive.

The bZ4X utilises a 71.4kWh battery giving a range of up around 280 miles. Front-wheel-drive versions bring 201bhp and 265Nm of torque, while all-wheel-drive variants boast 215bhp and 336Nm of torque.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

