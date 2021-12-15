Here are all the cars that are now excluded from the Government’s electric car grant

Vauxhall Mokka-e

The Government has today announced a cut in the grant available for new cars – reducing it from £2,500 to £1,500.

However, of greater note is the fact the government grant is now only available on new EVs with a list price of up to £32,000, down from £35,000 – the latter limit only being imposed in March this year.

It means a great deal of new EVs have suddenly become a lot more expensive. Here, we’re going to take a look through the affected cars.

BMW i3

(BMW)

BMW only lowered the price of its funky i3 hatchback earlier this year to make sure that customers could still benefit from the funding, but it’s now a model that’s been excluded from the grant as part of these changes.

Both the i3 and i3S are now excluded, with prices starting from £33,805, with this BMW offering an electric range of up to 190 miles.

Citroen e-C4

The e-C4 has been designed to offer a comfortable and refined experience

Citroen’s new electric e-C4 was only launched at the beginning of 2021, with value for money being one of its key selling points.

However, it’s now got noticeably more expensive, with all versions now excluded from the revised grant, and prices now starting from £33,395. It can also travel up to 219 miles from a single charge.

Citroen e-Berlingo

(Citroen)

The Citroen Berlingo is one of the French firm’s best-loved models, famed for its incredibly roomy interior that makes it ideal for families. The French marque only introduced the electric e-Berlingo a few months ago, but again it’s a model that has become noticeably more expensive.

All versions now miss out on the funding, with the cheapest ‘Feel’ model being just £75 too expensive to qualify for the grant.

Fiat 500 Convertible (La Prima)

(Fiat)

As one of the most affordable ways of getting behind the wheel of a new EV, the electric Fiat 500 is largely excluded from these changes.

The only exception to the rule is the range-topping La Prima Convertible, which is no longer included in the grant.

Honda e (Advance trim only)

(Honda)

Honda’s futuristic EV is an ideal model to get city-dwellers into electric cars, with this funky EV being compact, fun to drive and loaded with technology.

Previously, both versions were eligible for the government grant, but now the top-spec Advance model (which most buyers currently choose) is now excluded. The ‘Standard’ trim still costs under £32,000, though, so remains available with the discount.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Ioniq Electric was proving to be a popular choice with taxi and minicab fleets, with low prices, a roomy interior and decent 193-mile electric range making it ideal for around towns and cities.

But, again, all versions have a list price of above £32,000, meaning you’ll no longer be able to take advantage of the grant here.

Hyundai Kona Electric (64kWh battery only)

(Hyundai)

The Hyundai Kona Electric has proven to be one of the most popular EVs on the market, with its long 300-mile range (offered when choosing the large 64kWh battery model) being a big draw to first-time EV owners.

However, that longer-range model is now excluded, meaning that you’ll have to choose the Kona with a 39kWh battery (offering a range of up to 184 miles) if you still want to make use of that grant.

Kia e-Niro

(Kia)

Arguably the biggest out of all the models now excluded from the grant is the Kia e-Niro, one of the most popular EVs on the market, and a big seller for Kia.

With all versions priced above £32,000 (even the entry-level 39kWh battery), it means the e-Niro has just become noticeably more expensive to buy.

Kia Soul EV

(Kia)

Sitting in a similar price and size bracket to the e-Niro in Kia’s EV range, the Soul EV is a bolder and more stylish choice.

Only available with the larger 64kWh battery, it offers a credible electric range of up to 280 miles. Previously it just qualified for the grant with its £34,995 starting price, but these changes mean it’s now completely excluded.

Mazda MX-30 (GT Sport Tech)

(Mazda)

Mazda’s MX-30 is one of the most affordable electric crossovers on the market, while still comes with generous equipment levels and a stylish design.

Changes to the grant, though, mean you’ll have to stay clear of the range-topping GT Sport Tech grant if you want to benefit from the saving, both the SE-L Lux and Sport Lux trim levels are still available for under £32,000.

MG ZS EV (Trophy and Trophy Connect)

(MG)

MG is a brand built on offering customers great value for money, and its ZS EV has been a huge success for the brand – in fact it was one of the UK’s most popular new cars in November.

Recently updated with more technology and a larger battery offering a 272-mile range, these changes mean the ZS EV goes from all versions being included in the grant, to only the entry-level SE trim. Any Trophy model is now too expensive to qualify.

Mini Electric (Level 3 and special editions)

(Mini)

Since its introduction last year, the Mini Electric has proven a huge success for this British brand, with its fun driving experience, stylish looks and upmarket interior making it one of the best small EVs on the market.

Now, though, the higher-spec Level 3 and special Collection and Shadow Edition models are now excluded from the grant, so if you want an affordable electric Mini, you’ll have to go for a lower trim level.

Nissan Leaf (All trims except Acenta and N-Connecta)

(Nissan)

Nissan’s Leaf was the first true mass-market EV, and this Sunderland-built hatchback remains a popular choice – its relatively low affordable prices being a key attraction.

However, the grant changes mean all versions with the exception of the entry-level Acenta and N-Connecta models are now too expensive to qualify. It also means the longer-range 62kWh ‘E+’ version can no longer be had in conjunction with the grant.

Peugeot e-208 (GT and GT Premium excluded)

(Peugeot)

Peugeot is really pushing electrified models across its range, and the electric e-208 is a great choice thanks to its stylish design and upmarket interior.

While all trim levels used to be eligible for the grant, it’s now only the Active Premium and Allure Premium models that are, with any more stylish GT-badged models now being too expensive.

Peugeot e-2008

(Peugeot)

Peugeot launched its smart 2008 SUV with the option of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains last year, and the latter option has proven quite a hit with buyers.

While two lower trim levels on the electric crossover used to qualify for the grant, these changes exclude all models, thanks to a starting price of more than £32,000.

Peugeot e-Rifter

(Peugeot)

Peugeot has hardly had any time to launch its new electric e-Rifter MPV before being scuppered by these changes to the grant.

It means that it’s gone from all versions being eligible for the grant to none being. We wouldn’t be too surprised if Peugeot adjusted the model’s pricing, though, so that customers can still benefit.

Renault Zoe (all trims except Play)

(Renault)

The Renault Zoe hasn’t been having the best of times recently, as just a week after its devastating zero-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, these grant changes mean that only one of the five trim levels is now eligible.

So if you still want that grant, you’ll have to choose the entry-level Play version, though it still gets a decent amount of equipment and a range of up to 245 miles.

Skoda Enyaq iV

(Skoda)

Previously, the Skoda Enyaq iV was one of the largest electric cars you could still have the electric car incentive on, but from today it means customers will now need to pay more to get behind the wheel of this stylish and practical SUV.

It’s a bit of a blow for Skoda, which prides itself on offering great value for products, though even without the grant, the Enyaq is still one of the most well-rounded EVs on the market for the money.

Vauxhall Corsa-e (Elite Premium excluded)

(Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Corsa is the UK’s best-selling car in 2021, and helping it along is the electric Corsa-e model. Offering an electric range of up to 222 miles, generous equipment and smart styling, it’s easy to see the appeal.

But if you want an electric Corsa that still qualifies for the government’s grant, you’ll have to stick with the SE and SRi Premium models, as the range-topping Elite Premium is now too pricey to qualify.

Vauxhall Mokka-e

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s electric Mokka-e crossover is another model that’s likely to miss out because of these changes, as it’s gone from all versions qualifying for the grant, to all being priced out.

That said, the Mokka-e is still an attractive choice thanks to its stylish design and advanced interior. It’s just a shame it’s suddenly become £2,500 more expensive to buy.

Vauxhall Combo-e Life

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall is another brand that’s likely been handed a blow by these grant changes, with the firm’s new electric Combo-e Life people carrier another model that’s now no longer eligible for the grant.

That said, if you need a seven-seat electric MPV, it still remains an attractive option.

Volkswagen ID.3

(Volkswagen)

The ID.3 is proving a popular hit with EV buyers, with its smart looks, generous equipment and good driving experience setting it apart from many rivals.

With several versions also available for under £35,000, it represented good value, too. However, these grant changes mean that all ID.3 models are now priced too high to qualify for the revised government incentive.

Volkswagen ID.4

(Volkswagen)

A sibling model to the Skoda Enyaq, the ID.4 is a large, practical electric SUV that’s already selling well for Volkswagen.