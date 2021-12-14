Subaru gives more detailed look at upcoming Solterra

Subaru Solterra

Subaru has given a full walkaround look at its new Solterra EV.

Due to go on sale in Europe in the middle of next year, Subaru’s first electric car will sit on a dedicated platform designed specifically for EVs. It shares much of its makeup with Toyota’s upcoming bZ4X, including its all-wheel-drive powertrain and mid-size SUV shape. The batteries are also used to increase the car’s structural rigidity to aid in the event of an impact, too.

This platform is particularly important as it allows both companies to easily expand the number of EVs they can offer. Toyota has recently announced that it plans to sell 3.5 million electric cars by 2030, in fact.

Much the same as the bZ4X, the cabin of the Solterra offers plenty of space thanks to a long wheelbase, while the batteries have been fitted low in the car so they don’t intrude on the interior of the car. There’s also a large central touchscreen that incorporates Apple CarPlay, while a secondary display sits ahead of the steering wheel, too.

Ready for a tour of the all-new Solterra? Tune in to our live broadcast on Facebook & YouTube at 5PM CET.For more information, visit our website starting today at 5 PM CET (https://t.co/Jr3IsPxyR5) or contact your local distributors.#PoweronReadyCharge pic.twitter.com/gA5D25915k — Subaru Europe (@subaru_europe) December 13, 2021

The Solterra uses a dual motor setup – with one on each axle – delivering 160kW and 335Nm of torque. Subaru claims that it’ll do 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds, too. It’s expected to return a range of up to 280 miles, while 150kW charging speeds will allow an 80 per cent charge to be conducted in 30 minutes.