Ducati unveils new adventure-ready DesertX

Ducati DesertX

Ducati has revealed its new DesertX, bringing plenty of performance as well as a variety of off-road-focused touches.

Following on from a concept motorcycle released in 2019, the DesertX takes inspiration from Enduro motorcycles of the 80s. Powered by a 937cc v-twin engine – the same as you’ll find in Ducati’s Multistrada V2 – the DesertX’s gear ratios have been specially tuned.

For example, first and second gears are shorter – making them better for low-speed, off-road riding – while sixth gear is purposefully long to help make longer rides more comfortable and efficient.

The DesertX is designed for both off- and on-road use

Though able to tackle seriously tricky terrain, Ducati has fitted a variety of features to ensure that the DesertX can handle longer journeys too. There’s a 21-litre fuel tank, while 120 litres of load capacity means there’s plenty of space for luggage and equipment. The padding and shape of the seat have been designed to make it comfortable for both rider and passenger, too.

With long-travel suspension, the DesertX should be able to handle big compressions, with a 46mm upside-down Kayaba fork and a Kayaba monoshock combined on the bike. There’s also 250mm of ground clearance.

The DesertX sits on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear Pirelli Scorpion tyres, while an ABS cornering function is fitted too. When it comes to brakes, there are Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers with four 30mm pistons and at the rear there’s a single 256mm disc with a Brembo twin-piston caliper.

The DesertX is also equipped with six riding modes, including a new Rally Riding Mode that gives full engine power and reduced electronic controls, making it the go-to setting for more experienced off-road riders. All key information is accessed via a five-inch TFT colour display.

Introducing the new #DesertX: be ready for your lifetime adventure. https://t.co/I6sYv3hh8i21” / 18” wheels 230 mm / 220 mm suspension stroke250 mm ground clearance 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine, 110 hp Off-road dedicated chassis and ergonomics #DreamWilder #Ducati2022 pic.twitter.com/eRwBqBll01 — Ducati (@DucatiMotor) December 9, 2021

Up front, there’s a full LED double headlight with integrated daytime running lights, while the rear light can automatically flash in the event of sudden braking