This hybrid motorcycle has been designed for first responders

WMC300FR

This motorcycle has a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and has been designed in collaboration with Northamptonshire Police.

Built by British-based White Motorcycle Concepts (WMC), the WMC300FR is made for first responders and aims to bring the emergency services ‘into line with new national objectives to combat the effects of climate change and cost reduction’.

WMC says the new bike uses the same technology as its electric motorcycle concept that is aiming to break the electric land speed record. However, it has been adapted to ‘significantly’ increase range and reduce emergency services’ CO2 footprint.

The three-wheeled scooter has been under development for three years with a focus on drag reduction aerodynamics. This, paired with the latest hybrid technology, is said to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent compared with a comparable non-hybrid model.

Features include the firm’s patented Venturi Duct, which reduces drag by channeling air through the bike rather than around it, while fenders on the front direct air towards this duct.

The motorbike itself is based on a Yamaha Tricity 300 and uses the same 292cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine. However, here it is paired with a removable 56V 12Ah lithium-ion battery pack that can be fast-charged from a three-pin plug, meaning first responders can quickly top up their batteries ready to head out on the road again when needed.

(White Motorcycle Concepts)

The electric power boost mostly works at lower speeds to assist the engine in accelerating, therefore using less fuel.

It is also usable by anyone with a driving licence, which widens accessibility within first responders, as many do not hold a motorcycle licence.