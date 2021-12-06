Renault names new Austral as Kadjar replacement

Renault Austral

Renault has revealed the name of its new replacement for the Kadjar – Austral.

The Kadjar has been a hugely successful car for Renault – and was only lightly facelifted recently – so this new model is designed to extend this popularity further by introducing a whole new design and a range of new features.

Set to be fully unveiled in the spring, the Austral will measure in at 4.51 metres and be able to carry up to five passengers, according to Renault. The French firm also says that the Austral will boast ‘innovative connected technology’ while providing ‘the pleasure of eco-driving’.

Sylvia Dos Santos, model-naming strategy manager within the Renault Global Marketing Department, said: “Austral conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the southern hemisphere and extends an invitation to explore, which makes it an ideal fit for an SUV. The word is built around a harmonious balance of sounds that are easy to pronounce by people all around the world, giving it a truly international feel.”

All-new Renault Austral. A name conjuring up the vibrancy and heat of the southern hemisphere… Coming soon!Learn more: https://t.co/eYP1JuTXvf pic.twitter.com/VLQcOmBLXN — Renault Group (@renaultgroup) December 6, 2021

The Austral will sit alongside the Megane E-Tech Electric and Arkana in Renault’s range of C-segment cars. It’s a portion of the market which Renault aims to have a big impact in, too, having showcased its ambition in its Renaulution plan from January.