Polestar teases new 3 model ahead of 2022 launch

Polestar 3

Polestar has released a teaser image of its upcoming 3 SUV ahead of its launch next year.

Arriving as the firm’s first SUV, the Polestar 3 will be the first to be built in the US at the Volvo Cars production facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

Polestar is intending to make the 3 into ‘one of the most climate-responsible cars ever made’, while high-end technologies such as autonomous highway piloting functions will be incorporated courtesy of cutting-edge LiDAR sensors.

Speaking at an event in New York, Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America.”

Ingenlath hosted investors at a series of events in New York, where he stated that Polestar is planning to launch a new car every year for the next three years – starting with the 3. It’s expected that the next car after the 3 will be the Polestar 4, a smaller electric performance SUV.

To improve the society we live in, we need a better understanding of what’s important to you when it comes to sustainability. Therefore, we ask you to share your thoughts in this stakeholder survey. https://t.co/4Pbgz11sSr pic.twitter.com/wASVFY2Zy6 — Polestar (@PolestarCars) December 2, 2021

Following this will be the Polestar 5 electric performance four-door GT car. It’s expected that this will be an evolution of the Polestar Precept concept that was released last year as a way of highlighting the firm’s future plans and designs.