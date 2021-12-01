Updated Audi A8 to cost from £74,985

Audi A8 L

The Audi A8 has been refreshed for 2022, with the firm’s flagship saloon given a new look and new technologies.

The fourth generation of the luxury car was introduced in 2017 so was beginning to show its age, but this has been addressed with Audi hoping the changes will ‘cement its place in the luxury segment as a technology trailblazer’.

Three versions are on sale, with the regular A8 joined by the long-wheelbase A8L and performance-focused S8.

Four trim levels are then offered, called Sport, S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung, with all having all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Other standard equipment includes adaptive air suspension, comfort seats with leather upholstery, 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital dials system, wireless charging, twin-touchscreen infotainment and adaptive cruise control.

Sport models have 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and LED headlights, while those who get the A8L in this trim get heated front and rear seats, four-zone air conditioning and a control unit in the rear with a 5.7-inch display.

Step up to S Line models and this adds sporty exterior body styling, 20-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, acoustic double glazing and more. Meanwhile, Black Edition gets black 20-inch alloy wheels, various gloss black exterior parts and a unique light signature for the rear.

The top-specification Vorsprung models get 21-inch alloy wheels, all-wheel steering, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats with a massage function, extended leather pack, 17-speaker B&O sound system and extensive driver assistance technology.

Each is available with a petrol and diesel engine, each being 3.0-litre V6 units, while the TFSI e plug-in hybrids pair the petrol version with an electric motor.

Opt for the S8 and you get a 563bhp 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine under the bonnet, with standard equipment that includes 20-inch alloy wheels, all-wheel-drive with a sports differential, the upgraded B&O sound system and Virtual Cockpit.

The S8 is also available with the Black Edition and Vorsprung equipment upgrades.