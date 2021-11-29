Seven finalists announced for 2022 Car of the Year

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The seven nominations for the 2022 Car of the Year have been announced, with the list dominated by electric vehicles.

The finalists have been whittled down from an original list of 38 after a judging panel made up of motoring journalists from all over Europe cast their votes.

The Cupra Born, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Peugeot 308, Renault Mégane E-Tech, and Skoda Enyaq have been selected to battle for the overall win.

Demonstrating the shift towards electrification, the Peugeot 308 is the only model not solely sold with an electric powertrain.

(Peugeot)

The French firm has been winning high praise over the past few years and the 308 is the perfect example why – it looks great, has a premium interior and is brilliant to drive. To make it onto this list as the sole non-EV cements its credentials.

The Cupra Born is a totally new model, coming from Seat’s sister firm. As a member of the Volkswagen Group, Cupra is able to use the MEB platform that underpins the likes of the VW ID.3, though the Born has a more stylish, premium exterior appearance.

Hyundai has stepped up with a hugely appealing EV in the shape of the Ioniq 5. It has cool retro-futuristic design elements and a modern, spacious interior. It sits alongside the Kia EV6 in the nominations, a model with which it shares a platform with.

(Cupra)

Next up, the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It proved mildly controversial when it went on sale, with purists upset that the Mustang name was being moved from its muscle car roots to an electric SUV. However, its smart styling and impressive technology has won over reviewers so far.

Another contender using the VW Group EV base is the Skoda Enyaq, which has won praise for the fact it’s smart, practical and has a nicer interior than even VW’s own model. And finally for the electric contingent it’s the Renault Megane E-Tech, which updates the popular hatchback with an all-electric alternative.