Striking new Kia Niro makes debut at Seoul Mobility Show

Kia Niro

Kia has unveiled its new Niro at the Seoul Mobility Show, Korea.

Arriving with a radical new look, the Niro retains Kia’s signature ‘tiger face’ design, but this has been extended from the bonnet along the lower section of the bumper. The front end of the car also incorporates LED headlights with ‘heartbeat’ daytime running lights.

At the rear, there are boomerang-shaped lights that are incorporated into wide pillars.

The new Niro’s interior uses a variety of sustainable and recycled materials

Inside, the Niro features a variety of sustainable materials. The headlining, for instance, is made from recycled wallpaper while the seats are crafted from a material sourced from eucalyptus leaves. A water-based paint is also used on the door panels to help minimise environmental impact.

There’s an off-centre dashboard that curves around the forward occupants, while a dial-type gear shifter helps to clear up the centre console. The main infotainment screen and air vents are incorporated within the diagonal gaps of the dash, too.

The all-new Kia Niro.A fully redesigned innovative crossover. Bold, modern with a wide rear pillar and simple lines. Better only takes a step. Learn more: https://t.co/OogSxH1anE#Kia #MovementThatInspires #KiaSustainability #KiaNiro pic.twitter.com/DqQTJ3vvqd — Kia Worldwide (@Kia_Worldwide) November 25, 2021

Kia has also fitted lightweight seats with slim headrest dimensions to boost the feeling of interior space, while a coat hanger is integrated into the rear of each seat too.

Though Kia has yet to announce full details surrounding the Niro’s powertrains, it’s expected to retain a fully electric option, while the Korean firm has also confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version will use navigation data to intelligently switch between petrol and EV power. For instance, it can switch to electric-only power when in residential areas or outside schools or hospitals.