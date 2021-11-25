New Suzuki S-Cross arrives priced from £24,999

Suzuki S-Cross

Suzuki has introduced a new version of its S-Cross, bringing a whole new look and hybrid technology to the firm’s crossover.

Debuting a chunky, more SUV-inspired design, the S-Cross will start from £24,999 when it goes on sale in the UK in January 2022. It incorporates a piano black front grille and LED headlights, while around the back there’s an integrated rear spoiler and lights which merge into a full-width trim section.

The interior features a large central screen

Standard equipment for the S-Cross is comprehensive, with entry-level Motion cars boasting 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. A range of assistance systems, including traffic sign recognition and blind-spot monitoring, are included as standard too.

An additional grade – called Ultra – adds 17-inch polished alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery and a panoramic sliding sunroof. Both on-board navigation and a 360-degree parking camera come included as well.

A single engine is available on the S-Cross. It’s a turbocharged 1.4-litre Boosterjet that helps the S-Cross to complete the 0-60mph sprint in 9.3 seconds and is available with either a manual or automatic transmission. It’s coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which powers low-voltage systems such as the lights and air conditioning to help take the strain off the engine.

In its most efficient setup, it’ll return up to 53.2mpg with CO2 emissions of 120g/km.