Vauxhall introduces new Plug and Go offer for buyers of its electrified cars

Vauxhall Astra PHEV

Vauxhall has introduced a new free-of-charge package called Plug and Go for buyers of its plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

The offer includes a free home charging unit, eight-year roadside assistance and battery warranty, three years of free servicing, and a free six-month subscription to electric car charging provider BP Pulse.

Open to buyers across its car and van range, the home charging unit is worth about £800 and includes free installation. Buyers can choose from either the PodPoint Solo 3 or Hive EV Charging units.

(Vauxhall)

The eight-year roadside assistance cover includes roadside, home service, relay and European assistance.

All PHEV and EV buyers also have an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty that can be transferred to a new owner. This guarantees the battery will retain at least 70 per cent of its capacity across the life of the warranty.

To help cover access to public charging infrastructure, Plug and Go also gives buyers a free six-month subscription to BP Pulse, which gives access to over 7,000 charging points across the country.

This gives free charging at some locations as well as preferred rates at other chargers. BP Pulse is currently £7.85 per month.

Finally, all PHEV and EV models come with three years’ free servicing.

Paul Willcox, managing director at Vauxhall Motors, said: “Vauxhall is helping to move Britain into the electric era with our Plug & Go offer that aims to remove the barriers to making the switch to electric and simplify the EV ownership experience.

(Vauxhall)

“Switching to electric is now an even better choice for Vauxhall customers with an easy, all-in-one package covering home and public charging, warranty, roadside assistance and servicing.

“Vauxhall is committed to making electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle ownership as simple as possible, as we continue to progress towards becoming a 100 per cent electric brand by 2028.”