Seat just registered its one millionth car in the UK

Seat Leon

Seat has just hit a major milestone in its UK sales, having registered its one millionth vehicle on these shores.

The Spanish car manufacturer has been selling cars in the UK since September 1985, with 405 examples of the Ibiza hatchback and Malaga saloon being registered in its first full year.

Figures have increased dramatically as the firm’s range has expanded, with the UK now the firm’s third-largest market after Spain and Germany.

In 2019, Seat registered 68,800 vehicles, which was a new record for the brand, making it one of the fastest-growing car manufacturers in the country. So far in 2021, the brand has sold 40,000 vehicles, nearly surpassing the whole of the Covid-hit 2020.

Seat says the brand’s growth has been helped by the introduction of its Cupra sister company in 2019 as well as the ​​MÓ eco-mobility brand earlier this year.

The one millionth vehicle was a Seat Leon e-Hybrid, which was registered by Pulam Seat in Southwick, Sunderland.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK said: “The UK is one of Seat’s largest and most significant international markets. This is a tremendous milestone and comes at a time when Seat offers its most diverse range of vehicles yet.

“It’s fitting that the one millionth car is a Leon e-Hybrid as it symbolises Seat’s journey towards electrified powertrains.”

The Seat Leon e-Hybrid combines a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and automatic transmission, making a combined 201bhp. It’s available as both a hatchback and estate in a variety of trim levels.