There’s a Toyota Land Cruiser made from 440,000 Lego bricks in the UAE

Al-Futtaim Toyota Lego Land Cruiser

Lego is one of the most iconic children’s toys and has a global appeal, but while most of us have built small, crude impressions of cars out of the bricks, others have been pushing the boundaries much further.

One such example of this has just been revealed in the United Arab Emirates. Al-Futtaim Toyota is the country’s exclusive distributor for the Japanese firm, and it has commissioned a full-size replica of one of Toyota’s most iconic models.

The new Land Cruiser 300 has been made using just Lego bricks – 440,000, to be precise – and is said to be a 1:1 scale replication weighing about two tonnes.

Andy Barratt, managing director of Al-Futtaim Lexus and Toyota, said: “At Al-Futtaim Toyota we pride ourselves on always exceeding the expectations of our customers, whether this be in the form of our thrilling line-up of products or finding new and unique ways to get closer to them.

“We hope that our Lego Land Cruiser build will bring out the inner child in all of us as well as delight our loyal Land Cruiser and Lego fans across the UAE.”

This life-sized Lego model will be on display at the Dubai Mall from November 15 to December 15.

While Lego is best-known for its simple bricks that can be transformed into a variety of objects, it also has a series of more elaborate car models. The Speed Champions models are slightly simpler and less expensive, ranging from £17.99 to £54.99, featuring collaborations with the likes of Ford, Ferrari and Lamborghini.