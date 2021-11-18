Kia’s Concept EV9 points towards future electric SUV

Kia EV9

Kia has revealed a new concept which hints at a future electric SUV from the firm.

Called the Concept EV9, it sits on top of the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as you’ll find underneath Kia’s EV6.

Capable of delivering up to 300 miles of range, the Concept EV9 also comes equipped with the ability to charge at speeds of up to 350kW, meaning that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could take between 20 to 30 minutes.

The Concept’s interior can moved around to suit different requirements

Kia has also adapted its traditional ‘Tiger Face’ design used on nearly all of its models into a new design for the EV9. Called the ‘Digital Tiger Face’, it uses a full body-coloured front as well as a new ‘star cloud’ display that is hidden behind the bodywork of the EV9 when not in use. However, when it is activated – as the car is unlocked, for instance – it can create different light patterns.

At the top of the car sits retractable roof rails that close inward when they aren’t needed. As well as helping to maintain the smooth lines of the SUV, this function also helps to smooth the airflow over the vehicle, reducing drag and increasing aerodynamic efficiency.

At the @AutoMobilityLA, we unveiled the Kia Concept EV9. An embodiment of Kia's commitment to the future of sustainable mobility: https://t.co/UCVzShKora Note: The model will be on display from Nov 17–28.#Kia #MovementThatInspires #KiaConceptEV9 #LAAutoShow pic.twitter.com/f3uJelPQas — Kia Worldwide (@Kia_Worldwide) November 17, 2021

The EV9 sits on 22-inch wheels that incorporate a triangular design, while a huge panoramic ‘sky’ roof helps to bring more light into the car’s cabin. Inside you’ll find a 27-inch infotainment display, which controls many key aspects of the car including media and climate control.

The concept also incorporates different interior modes, including two that are designed for when the car isn’t moving. The first – called Pause mode – allows occupants to better interact with each other as it turns the seats around, allowing passengers to face one another.

The rear-hinged doors give great access to the cabin

Enjoy Mode, meanwhile, turns around the three-row seat configuration and opens the tailgate to allow ‘all occupants the opportunity to connect with the outside environment’.