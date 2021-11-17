Peugeot 3008 hits one million production milestone

Peugeot 3008

The millionth Peugeot 3008 has rolled off the firm’s production line in Sochaux, France.

Manufactured in both Europe and China, the 3008 has been a leader in its segment within its native France since its launch five years ago and is the second most popular SUV in Europe this year. The continent currently accounts for 65 per cent of 3008 sales, with the major markets outside of Europe being Turkey, Israel, Japan and Egypt.

5-years after its launch, the #Peugeot3008, one of the brand's bestsellers, is already celebrating its 1 millionth model. Employees gathered around the new 3008 #PlugInHybrid which has rolled off the production lines at the #Sochaux factory to celebrate. ➡️https://t.co/QhsLWWb5XE pic.twitter.com/OlFKJZkSRd — Peugeot UK PR (@PeugeotUKPR) November 17, 2021

More than 80 per cent of 3008 sales are automatic gearbox cars, with close to 38 per cent of vehicles being finished in higher, more premium trim levels. In the UK, the top two specifications have accounted for 53 per cent of sales.

It’s currently available with a variety of engines, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. It can also be specified with two- or four-wheel drive. Inside, the 3008 features Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system and a head-up digital display panel, while a range of driver assistance systems helps to keep the 3008 and its occupants as safe as possible.