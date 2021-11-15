Audi has bought the McLaren Group to get access to Formula 1, reports suggest

McLaren 765LT Spider

Audi has bought McLaren Group, meaning it will take control of both the Formula 1 team as well as the firm’s supercar business, according to new reports.

Major automotive magazine Autocar says that a source has confirmed the deal has taken place.

For McLaren’s road cars, the deal would open up the possibility of using the German firm’s engines such as those used in the R8 and by Audi’s other supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini. It would also likely give them access to other components for everything from upholstery materials and infotainment to production processes.

McLaren’s Lando Norris during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture Date: Sunday July 18, 2021.

However, motorsport fans will be more interested to know what it means for the McLaren Formula 1 team. It has one of the richest histories in the sport, but it is no secret that the Volkswagen Group, which owns Audi, has been involved in conversations about joining the top tier racing series.

This deal would give Audi a direct entry into Formula 1, which could come through renaming the team.

Autocar reports that in an interview with Thomas Laudenbach – the new motorsport boss at fellow VW Group firm Porsche – it was confirmed that the brand was considering an entry in Formula 1. This deal is believed to ‘not necessarily close the door’ on that possibility.

BREAKING: An Autocar source says Audi has bought the entire McLaren Group with plans to enter its own team in Formula 1 https://t.co/7ZwzjLdxgz pic.twitter.com/nSCpzSFUia — Autocar (@autocar) November 15, 2021

On top of the F1 team and supercar division, the Group also includes McLaren Applied, a specialist arm that builds electrification systems for road and track applications.

The McLaren Group is majority-owned by Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain. The Woking-based company has been struggling financially in recent years, despite receiving a £550 million cash injection last year. Last month, Mike Flewitt stepped down as CEO after eight years in the job.