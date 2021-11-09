The new DS 4 has gone on sale in the UK

DS 4

Order books have opened for the new DS 4 hatchback ahead of deliveries early next year.

The premium French hatchback starts at £25,350 and is available in three designs, each with different equipment levels and a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The entry model, called DS 4, gets special bumpers, subtle chrome touches and a contrasting roof, while Performance Line versions get more sporty styling. The Cross has more SUV-inspired styling with black bumpers and gloss black roof bars.

(DS Automobiles)

Standard equipment across the range includes the ‘extended head-up display’, which creates the illusion that vital information is displayed four metres ahead of the windscreen, diagonally following the driver’s gaze.

Equipment included on the Premium Line includes 19-inch alloy wheels, black Alcantara interior trim, front and rear parking sensors, LED lights all around, and a seven-inch instrument cluster and 10-inch central infotainment screen.

Cross models have different 19-inch wheel designs depending on trim with black leather in the cabin. Rivoli trim versions have extra kit including Matrix LED Vision headlights that have a ‘bending light’ function that angles the light beam depending on the road ahead.

(DS Automobiles)

The DS 4 is also available with the firm’s active scan suspension system, which uses a camera to scan the road surface ahead and prepare the suspension for any imperfections, smoothing out the ride.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain makes 222bhp from a petrol-electric system, with low CO2 emissions of 34g/km and an electric-only range of 30 miles. There are three petrol engines making 128bhp, 178bhp and 222bhp, as well as a diesel engine making 128bhp.