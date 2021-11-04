Hyundai teases upcoming Seven concept

Hyundai Seven

Hyundai has given a glimpse of its upcoming Seven concept, ahead of it going on display at the AutoMobility show in Los Angeles later this month.

The fully electric SUV – which is rumoured to be the latest addition to Hyundai’s Ioniq sub-brand – incorporates the firm’s Parametric Pixels lighting technology, a feature that was first used on Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 model.

The interior uses a range of sustainable materials

The images showcase a large and airy cabin, which, Hyundai says, has been trimmed in ‘sustainable materials’. The effect of this, combined with soft lighting, gives the cabin of the vehicle a more lounge-like feel, while the utilisation of an electric powertrain will no doubt give the car’s interior a flat floor for additional space.

Hyundai already has a significant presence in the electric car segment, with models such as the Ioniq 5, Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric offering relatively low-cost entry points into EV ownership.

Rethinking your time on the road.Get ready for a uniquely-designed, all-electric SUV that offers a glimpse into the future of #Hyundai’s IONIQ brand. The SEVEN Concept.Coming soon.#IONIQ #SEVENconcept pic.twitter.com/E385H4oGGr — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) November 3, 2021

The Ioniq 5 has arrived as a particularly stylish option and is one of the first cars to be built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, which is dedicated to electric vehicles. With the option of either a 58 or 73kWh battery, the Ioniq 5 can achieve up to 287 miles between charges. It can also charge at speeds of up to 350kW, resulting in an 80 per cent charge taking just 18 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

Given its flexibility, this platform will no doubt underpin this Seven concept when it reaches production, offering similar battery and motor choices.