New Kangoo Van E-Tech expands Renault's commercial EV offerings

Electric van has a range of up to 186 miles.

Kangoo Electric
Kangoo Electric

Renault has introduced a new version of its electric Kangoo van.

Building on the Master E-Tech and Zoe Van E-Tech in the firm’s commercial line-up of electric vehicles, the Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric arrives with a 90kW electric motor linked to a 45kWh battery giving up to 186 miles between charges.

Produced at Renault’s Maubeuge factory in northern France and set to be sold throughout Europe from spring next year, the Kangoo E-Tech benefits from batteries located under the vehicle floor, ensuring that they have no impact on cargo capacity.

Renault Kangoo E-Tech
A digital dashboard relays key information

The standard Kangoo E-Tech comes with an 11kW three-phase charger, better suited to home charging. This can be swapped out for optional 22kW or 80kW rapid chargers – the latter of which can deliver up to 106 miles of range in 30 minutes.

Plugged into an 11kW wall box, the Kangoo Van E-Tech’s battery will take three hours and 50 minutes to go from 15 to 100 per cent charge, or under six hours when hooked up to a less powerful 7.4kW charger.

It’s also equipped with three levels of regenerative braking. The first – called sailing – gives limited braking, making it better suited to motorway driving. The second, called Drive, is the default setting and gives a decent level of braking when lifting off the accelerator. Finally, there’s Brake, which returns maximum regenerative braking for use in heavier traffic.

The Kangoo Van E-Tech is also fitted with a heat pump as part of the air conditioning system. When hooked up to a 22kW charger, it warms the passenger compartment without using an electrical resistor that consumes energy. It works best in temperatures between -15 degrees and 15 degrees, making it a great feature for most European drivers.

Inside, the Kangoo features an eight-inch infotainment system and can be fitted with three front seats with a central folding backrest that provides space for a laptop or work pad.

The electric van can also deliver the same haulage ability as its petrol or diesel-powered stablemate, offering a 600kg payload and 1,500kg towing capacity.

