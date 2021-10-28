Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge makes debut

Ghost

Rolls-Royce has revealed its latest Black Badge model – the Ghost Black Badge.

Continuing the Black Badge name which launched back in 2019, the new Ghost version can be finished in one of Rolls-Royce’s 44,000 colours – or customers can create their own unique shade – though the firm expects many buyers to choose the signature black colour. Each car receives 45kg of paint, which is applied electrostatically and then given two layers of clear coat before being hand polished.

The Black Badge uses a hugely powerful V12 engine

The Black Badge also receives 21-inch wheels – reserved exclusively for the model – with each featuring a barrel comprised of 22 layers of carbon fibre laid on three axes, which are then folded back on themselves to create 44 layers in total.

Inside, the Black Badge uses the same basic layout as the regular Ghost, but it receives a series of enhanced features including trim sections made from multiple wood layers, as well as a champagne cooler with an aerospace-grade aluminium lid. Much as the same as the regular Ghost, the Black Badge also receives an illuminated fascia with a constellation motif.

3/3 Black Badge Ghost reflects these clients’ desires. It is the dark side of Post Opulence: minimalism in extremis. #BlackBadgeGhost Photo Credit: Mark Riccioni pic.twitter.com/pSi0roZvDd — Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) October 28, 2021

Underneath the bonnet sits a 6.75-litre V12 engine with an additional 29bhp over the regular Ghost – rising to 592bhp in total – while torque rises from 50Nm to a total of 900Nm. The braking bite point has been raised and the pedal travel decreased to give a somewhat sharper brake feel, too.