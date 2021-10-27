The Citroen Ami Cargo Electric will go on sale in the UK in 2022

Citroen Ami Cargo Electric

The Citroen Ami was supposedly never meant to go on sale in the UK, but when the French firm brought its cute urban electric vehicle over for the media to drive, it created such a buzz that Citroen changed its mind.

Now, the commercial version has also been confirmed as coming to these shores. Due in spring 2022, the Ami Cargo Electric will give businesses the chance to own this low-range city transport vehicle.

(Citroen)

There will be some adaptations made for the UK but it will remain left-hand drive. The Ami has a 5.5kWh battery that gives it a range of about 46 miles, with power coming from a 6kW electric motor.

As an electric vehicle it’s exempt from inner-city emission charges, such as the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), making it ideal for last-mile deliveries or small businesses.

To convert it for commercial use, the passenger seat has been removed and replaced with a 260-litre storage box that brings the total luggage capacity of the Ami Cargo to 400 litres.

A partition has also been fitted behind the driver to give some protection from any cargo behind them, while a secondary shelf can be converted to a desk for a mobile work station.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroën UK, said: “I am incredibly excited to see the Ami Cargo arrive in the UK next year. With more cities across the UK introducing restrictions for conventional vehicles, Ami Cargo Electric will provide businesses and fleet customers with the opportunity to continue their urban and last-mile operations in a practical, sustainable and cost-efficient way.”