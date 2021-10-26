More than half of the UK now paying more for petrol than 2012’s record high

Fuel prices

On Sunday, the average price of petrol in the UK hit a new all-time high – but new data indicates that it could continue to rise with seven of the 12 UK regions now paying above the previous record level.

The latest figures from RAC Fuel Watch indicate that seven of the 12 regions in the UK now have an average petrol price above the previous record of 142.48p per litre set in April 2012.

That dubious honour of highest petrol price in the UK goes to the South East at 143.57p, with the East and South West completing the top three with 143.38p and 143.18p respectively.

London is next, with the rest of the regions paying above the previous record high being East Midlands (142.67p), North West (146.66p) and West Midlands (146.65p).

The least expensive fuel is in Northern Ireland (140.69p), followed by the North East (141.70p), Yorkshire and the Humber(142.26p), Scotland (142.36p) and Wales (142.43p).

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With oil now at $86 (£62.33) a barrel and retailers taking more margin per litre than they did nine and half years ago, it surely won’t be long before every nation and region of the UK, perhaps apart from Northern Ireland, exceeds the 2012 high petrol price of 142.48p a litre.

“These high prices will be hurting households and businesses everywhere and could have a damaging effect on the economy at a time when it is recovering from the worst impact of the pandemic.