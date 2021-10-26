An all-new Range Rover is here with an electric version due in 2024

Range Rover

The new Range Rover has been revealed with a new platform that brings luxury, practicality and a wide range of powertrains that will include battery-electric for the first time.

The latest generation of the luxury SUV has a real focus on environmentally friendly engines, with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains offered alongside ‘traditional’ powertrains. Two versions of the plug-in model will be available with an electric-only range of up to 62 miles and CO2 emissions below 30g/km.

A series of diesel engines will be available as well as a pair of conventional petrols, sitting alongside a flagship twin-turbocharged V8 which, Land Rover says, is ‘17 per cent more efficient than the previous Range Rover V8’.

(Land Rover)

Details are thin on the ground at this point, but a fully electric model will join the line-up in 2024.

On the outside, the styling is evolutionary, with a similar style to Range Rovers that have become before but with a clear modernisation. There are LED lights all round, with the Digital LED headlights providing a beam up to 500 metres, as well as bringing animated indicators and image projection capabilities.

Land Rover says it has worked to reduce the ‘cognitive load’ on the driver and passengers to provide a more refreshing, relaxing driving experience. It features the latest noise cancellation technology that filters out unwanted exterior sounds from entering the cabin.

Ride comfort is also provided through the electronic air suspension, which can ‘read’ the road ahead and prime the suspension for bumps, smoothing them out. It can also work with the adaptive cruise control to minimise body roll during changes of speed.

(Land Rover)

Land Rover’s excellent Pivi Pro infotainment system is seen on its biggest ever screen, with the 13.1-inch curved display also getting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa voice recognition.

Rear passengers need not feel left out either, with 11.4-inch HD touchscreens mounted on the seatbacks in front getting a new rear seat entertainment system.

Naturally, the new Range Rover has fantastic off-road capabilities using the latest Land Rover technology, with the all-wheel-drive system making this a luxury SUV that can conquer almost any terrain.