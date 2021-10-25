Mini’s Shadow Edition now available across entire range

Mini Shadow Edition

Mini has announced that its Shadow Edition trim line will now be available across its entire line-up.

Initially launched for Clubman and Countryman models earlier in the year, the new Shadow Edition is now available to order on the firm’s Hatch, Convertible and Electric models.

The Shadow Edition brings a ‘Midnight Black’ exterior colour with a contrasting silver roof and mirror caps. Special edition graphics are applied to the bonnet, scuttle trim and A-panel, while Mini Hatch versions also get a Shadow Logo on the lower roof.

The Shadow Edition badging is applied to the kickplates

All cars boast an 8.8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB audio, while rain sensor and automatic headlight activation are included too.

The Shadow Edition for Hatch and Convertible models is based on the regular Sport trim, which includes 18-inch John Cooper Works Course alloy wheels and a full John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit that includes a spoiler. Full-LED front and rear lights are included too.

The Mini Electric Shadow Edition, meanwhile, is based upon the Level 3 model and, as a result, comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and a Piano Black exterior pack.

The Shadow Edition can be specified on the Mini Hatch with Cooper and Cooper S engines and there’s the choice of either manual or automatic transmissions, too.